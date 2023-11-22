Ravichandran Ashwin names two players he would be watching out for ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes Rachin Ravindra and Gerald Coetzee will be among the most red-hot picks in the IPL 2024 auction set to take place in Dubai next month.

Ravindra had an incredible 2023 World Cup, where he scored a staggering 578 runs which also included as many as three centuries. The fact that he can bowl as well makes Ashwin feel that many teams would want such a complete package.

Here's what Ravichandran Ashwin had to say about Rachin Ravindra in a video on his Instagram account:

"Gerald Coetzee and Rachin Ravindra are my two foremost players that I would be watching out if I was an IPL scout. 578 runs at an average of 64 bowling a bit of off left arm spin orthodox. Can open the batting.

"But wherever or whichever team needs a left arm spinner to give a couple of overs and also have a really good bat at the top of the order will be interested in Rachin."

Ravichandran Ashwin underlines Gerald Coetzee's qualities

Ravichandran Ashwin also shed light on the qualities that Gerald Coetzee brings to the table. The Protea quick had an incredible World Cup, where he showed his wicket-taking ability as well as his ability to use the long handle.

On this, Ashwin stated:

"My second player on the player watch today is none other than Gerald Coetzee. He is a tear away fast bowler from South Africa. Gerald Coetzee, I think, will be a sought after commodity and might go for a decent amount of money in this mini-auction.

"Tear away fast bowler, a big lad, bowls in excess of 145-150, bowls aggressive bouncers and can hit a mean ball. Got a lot of power with the bat as well."

Either Ravindra or Coetzee could end up being the most expensive buy at the IPL 2024 auction.