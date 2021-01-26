"Going to be good" - Ravichandran Ashwin on the upcoming England Test series

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has praised England for being well-prepared for their India tour and expects a hard-fought contest in the upcoming four-Test series.

The Joe Root-led England side won 2-0 in Sri Lanka, adding 120 points to their World Test Championship points tally.

England lost 0-4 in India in the 2016-17 series. However, Ashwin stated that England played “amazingly” even though the hosts outplayed them.

Speaking to New Indian Express, Ravichandran Ashwin praised England’s preparation, skipper Joe Root’s form, and explained why he expects a hard-fought series.

“I think the England series is going to be good. They are coming with an amazing preparation in Sri Lanka where the wicket has spun over the last two Tests. Joe Root has been batting beautifully. When we beat them 4-0 last time, they played amazingly, but results did not go in their favour. We were just too good on a lot of occasions. England are one of the teams who come well-prepared for a Test series. They have got good spinners and good quicks who can reverse the ball. They have got good batting order. What else can you ask for? A hard-fought Test series is surely on the cards.”

Back-to-back Tests at the same venue a new challenge: Ravichandran Ashwin

In absence of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin will hold the key against England.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, India will play back-to-back Tests in Chennai and Ahmedabad. For the first time, India will play back-to-back Tests at a venue, which Ashwin believes will help the visitors get accustomed to the conditions.

“We have never played two back-to-back Tests at a venue in India. That also gives the touring team ample time to get used to the conditions. These are new territory that even our team would be looking forward to adapting to."

England are the last side to beat India on Indian soil by winning 2-1 under Alastair Cook in 2012-13. The last Test of the series marked their current skipper Joe Root's debut. He will be playing his 100th Test during the series opener in Chennai.

Joe Root has been in sublime form, scoring a double hundred and hundred in back-to-back Tests in Sri Lanka. The 30-year-old averages over 54 from his 16 Tests in Asia.

Like his contests against Steve Smith in Australia, Ashwin vs. Joe Root is a mouth-watering prospect in the upcoming series. The off-spinner has dismissed the England skipper thrice in 12 Tests.

Ravichandran Ashwin isn’t eyeing any milestones

Ravichandran Ashwin was the highest wicket-taker in the 2016-17 series with 28 wickets. The wily off-spinner, who would be playing the first two Tests at his home ground in Chennai, is 23 wickets away from being the fourth Indian bowler to the 400-wicket club.

Ravichandran Ashwin denied that he isn’t looking forward to the big milestone.

“Honestly speaking, no (not looking at the 400-wicket mark)! Had you asked me some time ago, I would have said yes. But not now. Once I crossed 200 wickets, I stopped looking at milestones. It just happened over the course of time."

The first Test between India and England begins on February 5.