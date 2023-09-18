Ravichandran Ashwin to play a one-day in local league of TNCA before joining India squad for Australia series

Ravichandran Ashwin was recalled to the Indian ODI squad for the first time since January 2022 for the upcoming series against Australia. The veteran off-spinner has decided to gear up for the series with an appearance in a local league match of a tournament organized by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Ashwin was spotted practicing with the white ball at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru before being recalled to India's ODI squad. He is now set to play the VAP Trophy's one-day league in Chennai.

Ashwin will represent Take Solution MRPA in a match against Young Stars at the SSN College Ground. Fans should note that he also played a few three-day matches in TNCA's local tournaments during his time away from the international arena.

"He wants to spend some time on the ground, and a 50-over game will provide him with that opportunity. He recently visited the NCA for routine maintenance work on his body and to hone his skills under the guidance of spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule," a TNCA official told Cricbuzz.

Expand Tweet

The TNCA official further added that Ashwin is determined to prepare himself in the best manner possible for the upcoming challenges.

Ravichandran Ashwin is present in the list of reserves for India in 2023 World Cup

Ravichandran Ashwin has also been named in the list of reserves for the 2023 World Cup. The veteran off-spinner is present on the list along with Washington Sundar, who replaced Axar Patel in India's Asia Cup 2023 squad.

In case of injuries, the Indian team management can consider Ashwin for the World Cup squad. However, the selectors will likely observe his performances in the upcoming ODI series against Australia first.

The series between India and Australia will start on Friday, September 22, in Mohali.