Ravichandran Ashwin sweats it out in the gym ahead of IND vs AUS Tests, see pics

Ravichandran Ashwin is gearing up for the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia at home. In the latest Instagram stories, the 36-year-old was seen working out in the gym to gear up for the Border Gavaskar series. In a post, he could be seen lifting weights and stretching his leg in another Instagram story.

So far, Ravichandran Ashwin has scalped 89 wickets in Tests against Australia.

The ace spinner will look to ensure that Team India wins their fifth consecutive Test series against Australia at home. Ashwin has a good track record against the Aussies. So far, he has scalped 89 wickets in 18 Tests, including six fifers. He has also scored 457 runs with the bat, including a couple of half-centuries.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who has so far scalped 449 wickets in 88 Tests, will be looking to become the second Indian bowler to complete 450 wickets. It’s worth mentioning that Anil Kumble has picked up the most wickets in Tests for India – 619 wickets in 132 Tests.

Iceland Cricket @icelandcricket Who is the best spin bowler with >350 Test wickets?



Muralitharan has most wickets, most 5 & 10 wicket hauls, and lowest average. Ashwin has the lowest strike rate. But many would still give the title to Warne, who mastered leg-spin, cricket's most difficult art, and entertained. Who is the best spin bowler with >350 Test wickets?Muralitharan has most wickets, most 5 & 10 wicket hauls, and lowest average. Ashwin has the lowest strike rate. But many would still give the title to Warne, who mastered leg-spin, cricket's most difficult art, and entertained. https://t.co/QGF4JNbxfM

“Big challenge” – Australia’s Matt Renshaw on Ravichandran Ashwin

Australian batter Matt Renshaw has predicted that Ravichandran Ashwin will pose a stiff challenge to the visitors in the upcoming Test series.

Speaking to AAP, Renshaw said:

“Ashwin is difficult to face. He is a smart bowler with a lot of variations and he uses them very well, but you do get used to him once you've faced him for a while.”

He added:

“I think the big challenge from Ashwin and any off-spinner in spinning conditions to a left-hander is the lbw threat. Obviously, everyone thinks about the one that turns and gets you caught at slip, but the big one is the lbw when it doesn't spin. You just have to be ready for that one.”

For the uninitiated, Renshaw was dismissed by Ashwin during Australia's last Test tour of India (the first Test in Pune) in 2017. Ashwin picked up 21 wickets in four Test-match series, which India won 2-1.

sports news @CricketDeDaNaDa Ashwin will be one of the toughest challenges during India series: Renshaw Ashwin will be one of the toughest challenges during India series: Renshaw https://t.co/OVQJIJGypo

The first Test between India and Australia will begin in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.

