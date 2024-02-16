Team India all-rounder, Ravichandran Ashwin, has withdrawn from the squad for the ongoing third Test against England due to a family medical emergency.

Ashwin made history on Day 2 in Rajkot by becoming the second Indian player to claim 500 Test wickets. However, due to an unforeseen situation, he will not be partaking in the remaining three days of the Test, and his status for the rest of the Test series is also yet to be clarified.

The BCCI released a brief statement pertaining to the issue on Friday, February 16 after the end of the day's play at the Niranjan Shah Stadium.

"Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency. In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin," the BCCI's statement read.

"The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time," the statement added.

"The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed. Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period," the statement concluded.

Team India are already without the services of Virat Kohli for the ongoing series, as he also withdrew from the squad due to personal reasons.

The Men in Blue will have to navigate through the remainder of the ongoing clash against England with 10 players. The hosts will certainly miss Ashwin's services with both bat and ball, especially the manner with which England responded after conceding 445 in the first innings after losing the toss.

"I’d like to dedicate this feat to my father" - Ravichandran Ashwin on reaching the rare 500 wicket milestone in Tests

Ravichandran Ashwin only needed seven deliveries to claim his long-awaited 500th Test wicket, after missing out on the feat in the earlier Tests in Hyderabad and Vishakapatnam. The off-spinner dismissed Zak Crawley to deliver the first breakthrough for India, and ended up bowling seven overs on Day 2, conceding 37 runs in the process.

The emergency was not apparent right after the day's play as the veteran was involved in an interaction with Anil Kumble as part of the broadcast. He dedicated the recent feat to his father, and also spoke about the conditions ahead of the latter half of the Test.

"It’s been quite a long journey. Firstly, I’d like to dedicate this feat to my father. He’s been with me through thick and thin and probably has a heart attack every time he’s watched me play. His health has probably gone for a ,toss because of that," Ashwin said.

“It’s a typical Rajkot pitch. The ball is turning very slowly. If the cracks don’t open up, it’ll still be a very good pitch to bat on," the spinner added.

England ended Day 2 at 207-2 after 35 overs, with opening batter Ben Duckett still unbeaten on 133 runs off just 118 deliveries. The visitors still trail by 238 runs in the first innings.

