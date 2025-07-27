Ravindra Jadeja achieves unique feat following his century in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By James Kuanal
Modified Jul 27, 2025 23:04 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Ravindra Jadeja smashed his fifth Test century.

Ravindra Jadeja achieved a unique milestone as he stood tall with the bat, scoring a century in the drawn fourth Test between India and England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, July 27. The left-hander scored an unbeaten 107 off 185 balls, comprising one maximum and 13 boundaries. Following his ton, the southpaw became the only Indian player with two tons by a number six or below batter in England.

The 36-year-old had previously smashed 104 against England during the 2022 tour at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Overall, this was his fifth Test ton.

Earlier in the day, the all-rounder shared the joint-most fifties for India alongside VVS Laxman in the longest format.

With 454 runs in eight innings, Jadeja has become one of the leading run-getters in the five-match Test series. He played a fighting 61 not out in the second of the third Test, but India lost by 22 runs to fall 1-2 behind in the five-match series.

“We thought they deserved a century there” – India captain shares why Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar didn't shake hands before settling for a draw

Skipper Shubman Gill lauded all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar for their double-century partnership as the duo ensured India drew the fourth Test against England. The 25-year-old added that the duo were asked not to shake hands with England players to ensure they reach their respective centuries, which stretched the game to another five overs. He said in the post-match show (via Cricbuzz):

“We thought they (Jadeja and Sundar) batted brilliantly, they were in their 90s, we thought they deserved a century there (about the decision not to shake hands).”

Apart from Jadeja, Sundar scored an unbeaten 101 off 203 deliveries. Meanwhile, Gill and KL Rahul also stood up with the bat, scoring 103 off 238 and 90 off 230, respectively.

Ben Stokes-led England continue to lead the five-match series against India by a 2-1 margin. The visitors will now be keen to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, the fifth or final Test between the two teams will be played at The Oval, beginning July 31.

Click here to check out the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test full scorecard.

