Ravindra Jadeja becomes only 5th Indian bowler to achieve major landmark during IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball in the first ODI between India and England in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. The left-arm spinner returned with excellent figures of 3/26 in his nine overs, including a maiden. His excellent bowling display saw the tourists get bundled out for 248 in 47.4 overs, making the Men in Blue favorites to win the series opener.

With three scalps, Jadeja became the fifth Indian bowler to bag 600 wickets across formats. He has now joined former India captain Anil Kumble (953), Ravichandran Ashwin (765), Harbhajan Singh (707) and World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev (687) for 600-plus wickets in international cricket.

In the match, Jadeja took the prized scalp of former England captain Joe Root (19) before getting rid of Jacob Bethell (51) and Adil Rashid (8).

The 36-year-old was playing his first ODI after the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His previous 50-over outing came in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia. He was rested for the three ODIs against Sri Lanka last year.

Ravindra Jadeja is only the second Indian all-rounder with 600 wickets and 6000 runs in international cricket

Ravindra Jadeja is now only the second India all-rounder after legendary Kapil Dev (9037 runs and 687 scalps) to pick up 600 wickets and score 6000 runs across formats in international cricket. Other players with the same achievements include Wasim Akram (Pakistan), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Daniel Vettori (New Zealand), and Shaun Pollock (South Africa).

In ODIs, Jadeja has 2,756 runs in 197 matches, averaging 32.42, including 13 half-centuries. With the ball, he has scalped 220 wickets, comprising two five-wicket hauls.

Jadeja is equally brilliant in Tests, having amassed 3,370 runs in 80 matches at an average of 34.74, hitting four centuries and 22 fifties. The left-arm spinner has also bagged 323 wickets, including 15 five-wicket hauls.

In T20Is, the all-rounder has 54 wickets and 515 runs in 74 T20Is. He was part of India's 2024 T20 World Cup winning squad. The all-rounder announced his retirement from T20s along with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after winning the ICC event in Barbados last year.

Follow the IND vs ENG 1st ODI live score and updates here.

