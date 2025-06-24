Team India spinner Ravindra Jadeja celebrated in front of umpire Chris Gaffaney after the ball change was approved following multiple requests on Day 5 of the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. The visitors were frustrated with the shape of the ball inside the first session itself, and wanted a new red cherry to bring about a change in fortunes in the final innings.

The Indian seamers were unable to make the ball talk in the first session, with hardly any swing despite prominent overcast conditions. The fact that the pitch has also flattened a touch did not make their case. England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett were cruising along, scoring at a rate of four runs an over to bring up the 100-run partnership.

Team India had made a formal approach to the umpire regarding a ball change, but their request was denied as it passed the gauge comfortably. Pacer Shardul Thakur was clearly frustrated while bowling with the out-of-shape ball, he ended up bowling just three overs, conceding 17 runs without a wicket.

During the 28th over of the innings, Team India's request was finally approved as the ball was stuck in the gauge. After umpire Chris Gaffaney signalled for the selection of replacements to be brought out, Jadeja celebrated with a fist pump in a spirited manner. Have a look at the moment right here:

During the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), Ravindra Jadeja had celebrated in front of umpire Virender Sharma after dismissing Ayush Badoni in the clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

New ball not working out for Jadeja and India as England reach 117-0 on Lunch on Day 5

Rishabh Pant, reprimanded by the ICC for challenging the umpire's decision regarding a ball change in the first innings, was a delighted figure after the new ball was brought on in the second innings.

"Naya ball ka alag feel hai (The feel of this new ball is different)," Pant was heard saying on the stump mic.

India have also not made the replacement ball talk yet as England cruised through the remainder of the first session unscathed. With all 10 wickets still intact, the hosts need 254 runs across the last two sessions of the Test for a series lead.

