Ravindra Jadeja cheekily teases Joe Root on 99* to take an extra run on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja cheekily teased Joe Root to take the run when the latter reached 99 on day one of the third Test against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday (July 10). Jadeja was seen gesturing with his hand, prompting the Yorkshire batter to take the required single to get to three figures and rolled the ball along the ground.

The incident occurred in the final over of the day sent down by Akash Deep as Root began it by being on 96 and took a brace off the second delivery. The fourth delivery saw the right-hander take a single by nudging it to point. It was at that moment Jadeja cheekily challenged the right-hander to take a single, drawing a smile from the Englishman, who had reached the non-striker's end.

Watch the video here:

With Ben Stokes solidly blocking the final two deliveries of the over, the former England captain stayed not out at 99 and will get a chance to complete his hundred only on day two.

Joe Root's century partnership with Ollie Pope makes it England's day

Joe Root and Ollie Pope (Image Credits: Getty)

With his unbeaten 191-ball innings, Root kept together England's innings on an attritional day of cricket after Ben Stokes opted to bat first. A 43-run opening partnership between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett was followed by Nitish Kumar Reddy dismissing the pair in his first over.

Root, along with Ollie Pope, overcame some tough periods and bided their time instead of playing aggressively on a tricky surface. Jadeja dismissed the latter for 44 in the first ball after tea break, ending a 109-run partnership with the duo. Stokes arrived at the crease in the 50th over of the innings and scored a patient 39 off 102 deliveries while also battling an injury. The home side finished the day at 251/4.

Reddy was the pick of the bowlers for Team India on the day, bagging figures of 14-0-46-2.

