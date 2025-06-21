Ravindra Jadeja chops on for 11 as visitors suffer shocking batting collapse in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dragged the ball onto the stumps for 11 runs on Day 2 of the first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday, June 21. With the dismissal, Josh Tongue removed the last recognized batter as India suffered a collapse, losing their last seven wickets for 51 runs. However, the visitors added 112 runs to their scorecard after resuming the day on 359/3.

The dismissal came in the 113th over of India’s first innings, the fourth over after the tea break. Tongue delivered a back-of-a-length ball, which moved in sharply. Jadeja went for a late cut but only managed a thick inside edge before the ball crashed into the stumps. As a result, Tongue scalped his third wicket before finishing with impressive figures of 4/86.

Watch Ravindra Jadeja's wicket below:

Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Yashasvi Jaiswal smash centuries as India post 471 against England in 1st innings of the Test opener

Centuries from skipper Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India pile up 471 against England in their first innings on Day 2 of the opening Test. Gill top scored with 147 runs off 227 balls with the help of one six and 19 boundaries. Rishabh Pant also looked brilliant for his 134 off 178 deliveries, smashing six maximums and 12 boundaries. The duo together shared a 209-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Earlier on Day 1, Jaiswal hit 101 off 159 balls, comprising one maximum and 16 boundaries. He stitched a 91-run partnership with KL Rahul for the opening wicket. The latter contributed with 42 off 78.

Three 100s by Indian batters in an innings outside Asia (via Cricbuzz)

Sunil Gavaskar, Kris Srikkanth & Mohinder Amarnath vs Australia in Sydney, 1986 Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar & Sourav Ganguly vs England in Headingley, 2002 Virender Sehwag, Dravid & Mohammad Kaif vs West Indies Gros in Islet, 2006 Jaiswal, Gill & Pant vs England Headingley, 2025

Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan failed to deliver on his debut, departing for a four-ball duck. Karun Nair suffered a similar fortune, perishing for a duck on his Test comeback after seven years. Ravindra Jadeja was the fifth batter to reach double digits for the tourists.

England skipper Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue starred with the ball, bagging four wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Shoaib Bashir and Brydon Carse took one each.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.

