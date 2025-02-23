Ravindra Jadeja cleans up Tayyab Tahir for 4 with a peach in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja castled Pakistan's Tayyab Tahir with a stunning delivery in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash between the arch-rivals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23. The left-arm spinner ensured the Men in Blue kept the pressure after the long-standing partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel was broken.

Pakistan were looking for a fresh start through two new batters in Tayyab Tahir and Salman Ali Agha after the settled batters departed after laying down a foundation. The right-handed pair were up against the left-arm spin duo of Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja right away, towards the end of the middle-over phase.

Tahir had notched up a couple of singles to settle into the crease. However, the right-handed batter was snared by a delivery that gripped and turned to begin the 37th over by Jadeja. With the pitch not sporting too much turn, and most of the deliveries coming on along with the arm and angle, Tahir looked to play inside the line.

Jadeja's delivery turned away from the right-handed batter, evaded the bat's outside edge, and crashed onto the stumps.

Have a look at the dismissal right here (From the 0:17 mark) :

Tayyab Tahir was dismissed by a left-arm spinner in Pakistan's loss to New Zealand to kickstart the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Blackcaps skipper Mitchell Santner got the better of the right-handed batter during the run chase at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan looking to get a move on after Tayyab Tahir's dismissal

Three wickets in the space of three overs has left Pakistan crippled ahead of the third powerplay. The Men in Green took their time in the middle overs, emphasizing foundation and trusting their middle-order batters to capitalize later on.

Ravindra Jadeja has bowled seven overs after being introduced into the attack quite late compared to usual. His figures read 1/40, and has been the most expensive bowler on the show so far.

As of writing, Pakistan are placed at 183/5 after 40 overs, with Salman Ali Agha and Khushdil Shah batting together.

