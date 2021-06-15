Ravindra Jadeja wishes the Indian women's team luck ahead of one-off Test against England

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has extended his best wishes to the Indian women's team ahead of their one-off Test match against the England Women at the Bristol County Ground. The Test match will start on June 16 (Wednesday).

The women cricketers are currently gearing up for their first red-ball assignment in seven years. Ahead of the historic game, Jadeja took to his official Twitter account to wish the Indian women's team luck. Ravindra Jadeja wrote:

"Playing Test cricket for the country is always a special feeling. It feels great that we will be able to witness our women's team competing in Test cricket after seven years. I would like to wish the girls good luck in their game against England."

Ravindra Jadeja, who is part of the men's squad, toured alongside the Indian women's team in the UK and underwent quarantine at the same hotel in Southampton.

After completing the mandatory isolation, the women cricketers traveled to their base in Cardiff. The men's squad are at the Ageas Bowl, where they will play New Zealand in the WTC final.

The Indian women's team have won their last three Test matches

The Indian women's team have won the last three Tests they played. Mithali Raj and Co. defeated the England Women in 2006 and 2014). They also won against the South African women's team at home in 2014.

Speaking ahead of the tie, England skipper Heather Knight conceded that the Indian women's team were a strong side. She added that it would be a good contest when the two sides meet in Cardiff.

"We always want to put on a show because we haven't had fans in there for so long. India are a very strong side, and naturally, there will be a contest there. They're going to be hard to beat so I guess that will hopefully be fun to watch. They're going to be a really big test for us," Knight told Cricbuzz.

After the one-off Test, the Indian women's team will play three ODIs and as many T20Is before returning home.

