Ravindra Jadeja is the best Indian cricket team fielder ever, says Pravin Amre

Pravin Amre labelled Jadeja as the best Indian cricket team fielder ever

Former cricketer Pravin Amre labelled current Indian cricket team player Ravindra Jadeja as the best Indian fielder to have ever graced the sport. Pravin Amre did so during an exclusive Live Instagram session with Sportskeeda.

The Mumbai Indians talent scout talked at length on how Ravindra Jadeja was the premier fielder he had ever seen and how his efforts have often tilted matches the Indian cricket team’s way.

“Ravindra Jadeja is the best Indian fielder I have ever seen. He has great anticipation, has a good throw and has won many matches for the Indian cricket team through his fielding,” he elaborated.

By naming the all-rounder as the best Indian fielder ever, Pravin Amre overlooked the likes of Mohammad Kaif, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh.

Ravindra Jadeja has won matches for India in the field

Ravindra Jadeja has often earned rave reviews for his ability to turn the tide of an encounter courtesy his fielding. Blessed with a rocket arm, the all-rounder has frequently effected run-outs for the Indian cricket team.

In fact, when the Indian cricket team clashed swords with New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Jadeja’s fielding heroics, which included a stunning catch and an excellent run-out, restricted the Black Caps to a respectable total.

Though the Indian cricket team failed to get over the line, Jadeja had produced one of the best fielding displays of the 2019 CWC at Old Trafford.

Apart from highlighting the all-rounder’s strengths as a fielder, Pravin Amre also opened up on his adulation for former Indian cricket team skipper Sunil Gavaskar. Additionally, Amre also recalled his first meeting with the Indian cricket team stalwart.

“Sunil Gavaskar came to see us [Mumbai Ranji] off when we were going to Bangalore for a Ranji Trophy quarter-final in 1986. He was my idol and it was the first time I met him. That is the great thing about Mumbai cricket. All these cricketers are just a phone call away and they have all contributed in Mumbai’s success,” he elaborated.

Sachin Tendulkar played his final Test match in 2013

Furthermore, Amre talked about how he had seen Sachin Tendulkar from close quarters, having watched him when he arrived at Ramakant Achrekar’s academy as a 10-year-old and when the Master Blaster played his last Test innings at the Wankhede Stadium in 2013.