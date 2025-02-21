Ravindra Jadeja makes hilarious comment as he presents Fielding Medal to teammate after BAN vs IND 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in their opening clash of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Thursday, February 20, in Dubai. After the game, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja presented the 'Fielding Medal', as seen in a video posted by the BCCI on X (formerly Twitter).

India's fielding coach, T Dilip, requested Jadeja to present the medal. He motioned all the team members outside the dressing room in order to reveal who the winner was. As he asked the players to come out, Jadeja made a hilarious comment.

"Oye wicket mein jaa raha hai kya? (Are you going to the wicket?)" he said

Eventually, the winner was revealed on one of the big screens in the stadium; it was none other than wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul.

In the 2025 Champions Trophy clash between India and Bangladesh, Rahul took three catches behind the stumps. The right-hander later also contributed with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 41 to take India over the line.

India begin 2025 Champions Trophy campaign on a positive note

India began their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with a tricky encounter against Bangladesh. The Tigers batted first and despite struggling at 35/5 at one stage, managed to reach 228 following a maiden century from Towhid Hridoy and a gutsy half-century from Jaker Ali.

Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana were the pick of the bowlers. Shami grabbed five wickets while Rana picked up three. Axar Patel chipped in with a couple of wickets as well.

The run-chase was slightly trickier than expected. However, a magnificent unbeaten century from Shubman Gill saw India over the line in 46.3 overs with six wickets to spare.

Gill remained ubeaten on 101 off 129 balls hitting nine boundaries and two sixes. Captain Rohit Sharma made a vital contribution upfront with a 36-ball 41 while KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 41 off 47 balls, playing his role to perfection alongside Gill.

India's next fixture is against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, February 23, in Dubai.

