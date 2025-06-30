Ravindra Jadeja meets Uttarakhand cricketer at Edgbaston ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja met Uttarakhand cricketer Mayank Mishra in Edgbaston ahead of the second Test against England. India are set to play England in the second Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston, Birmingham, which begins on Wednesday, July 2.

Like Ravindra Jadeja, Mayank Mishra is also an all-rounder who bowls left-arm spin and is a left-handed batter. Mayank posted some videos on his Instagram handle, where he can be seen interacting with Jadeja on the ground while training.

The two were having a discussion before Mishra bowled to Ravindra Jadeja in the nets.

"Look who's in the house❤️, thanks paji for your precious time and guidance. @royalnavghan," he captioned the post.

Mayank Mishra made his first-class debut for Uttarakhand in 2018 against Manipur. He has played 33 first-class matches so far and has picked up 116 wickets at an average of 26.07.

Questions on Ravindra Jadeja's place in the XI ahead of the ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

There have been questions raised by former cricketers over Ravindra Jadeja's place in India's playing XI ahead of the second Test against England. Jadeja was ineffective with the ball in the opening Test of the series.

Playing as the only spinner in the team, he struggled to pick up wickets and create an impact. In the first innings, he bowled 23 overs and conceded 68 runs without a wicket. In the second innings, with England chasing, Jadeja bowled 24 overs and gave away 104 runs, managing to pick up just a solitary wicket.

With the bat, he scored only 11 runs off 15 balls in the first innings and made an unbeaten 25 off 40 balls in the second. England went on to win the Test by five wickets, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

As Jadeja proved to be ineffective with the ball, there have been talks of bringing in wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who can create more impact.

