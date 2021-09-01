"Ravindra Jadeja is one of my favorite characters"- Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali has admitted that he was a bit surprised Ravichandran Ashwin hasn't featured in the India-England Test series so far. However, the England all-rounder also stated how valuable Ravindra Jadeja was with both bat and ball to India.

Jadeja has been India's first-choice spinner in the three Tests so far as Virat Kohli has backed the template of playing four pacers and an all-rounder. However, a knee injury means that Ashwin could replace the left-arm spinner.

Speaking to reporters, Moeen Ali divulged briefly about the possibility of seeing Ravichandran Ashwin play at The Oval.

"Yeah a little bit (surprised over Ashwin not playing) but I also feel Jadeja is an amazing cricketer, he is one of my favourite characters in the world.

"I would always have Jadeja in my team and I think India after winning at Lord's would have gone with four seamers (at Headingley) and Jadeja did a great job. He is batting really well. I am sure Ashwin has been considered and will be considered for tomorrow."

Not expecting a hat-trick this time: Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali has a Test hat-trick to his name against South Africa at The Oval in 2017.

The Oval has traditionally been good for spin bowlers. This time, however, the pitch looks greener to Ali than it has on any other occasion.

Having said that, Moeen Ali is still expecting a bit of turn from the surface as the game goes on and is hopeful of having an impactful performance.

"Most grounds in England tend to spin a little bit anyway, some obviously more than others, but there's always a bit of spin. I am not expecting a hat-trick (again) but expecting little bit of spin towards the end.

"It does look a bit more green than what you normally see here. It's always a good wicket for batting and bowling and towards the end of the game the spinners (get into the game)," Ali concluded.

The fourth Test between England and India will begin in less than a day's time and both teams will be keen to take a decisive lead.

