"That's why Jadeja is playing ahead of Kuldeep" - Former coach's massive endorsement of India's bowling combination for ENG vs IND 2025 series

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has backed the visitors’ decision to play Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar ahead of Kuldeep Yadav in the ongoing Test series in England. According to Shastri, the relatively flat pitches on offer in the two Tests have had a big say in India's team combination.

The visitors picked all-rounder Jadeja in the playing XI ahead of left arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep for the first Test in Leeds. After Jadeja failed to make an impact with his left-arm spin in India's five-wicket loss at Headingley, most experts backed Kuldeep to replace him. However, India not only retained Jadeja for the second Test in Birmingham, but also picked off-spinning all-rounder Sundar.

During a discussion on Sky Sports, which also featured Nasser Hussain, Dinesh Karthik and Michael Atherton, Shastri was asked for his assessment on young England off spinner Shoaib Bashir, who has struggled to make an impact on the Indian batters in the two Tests played so far.

Without being harsh on the 21-year-old, he opined that the hosts need someone having better control with the ball in hand, who can also contribute with the bat. Praising India's team selection, he opined:

"When you play on these pitches in English conditions, I would definitely want a spinner who would give me control and can get me 30-40 runs. That's why Jadeja is playing for India ahead of Kuldeep. That's why Washington Sundar came into the side. If it's a turning track, then the job is to take wickets. Then I am not bothered about the runs.

"Jadeja has not picked up too many. Washington Sundar, he's not picked too many. Jadeja has over 300 wickets. It's very difficult to judge a guy. England need a spinner who can give them control and someone who can score runs for you," the 63-year-old former India left-arm spinner went on to add.

Bashir has claimed eight wickets in two matches for England at an average of 59.50. As for Jadeja, he has managed only two wickets for India, but scored half-centuries in both innings in Birmingham. Sundar too only picked up one scalp in the second Test, but contributed a crucial 42 in the first innings.

"You might have just unearthed the best seamer for English conditions" - Ravi Shastri on Indian pacer

Apart from praising India's choice of spinners in the Test series against England, Shastri also opined that, in Akash Deep, the visitors might have inadvertently discovered the best seamer bowler in the team for the conditions. The right-arm pacer only played in the second Test because Jasprit Bumrah was rested, but ended up being one of the biggest factors in India's triumph. Shastri said:

"You might have just unearthed the best seamer for English conditions in this Indian line-up by picking Akash Deep, who will trouble England as this series progresses if there is some help."

Akash Deep registered figures of 4-88 from 20 overs in the first innings at Edgbaston and followed it up with 6-99 from 21.1 overs in the second innings.

