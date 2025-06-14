Ravindra Jadeja points out error in CSK post ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [In Picture]

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recently pointed out an error in a social media post shared by his IPL franchise, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This comes ahead of India’s five-match Test series in England, starting June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.

On Friday, June 13, CSK’s official Instagram account shared a collage of Jadeja in Test whites, featuring headshots from his England tours in 2014, 2021, and now 2025.

They captioned the post:

“2014 ➡️ 2021 ➡️ 2025/ Jaddu in the English Summer just hits different! ✨🦁.”

However, the upcoming series will actually be Jadeja’s fourth tour of England, as he was also part of the squad in 2018. The 36-year-old all-rounder pointed out this mistake in the comments section, writing:

“2018.”

Ravindra Jadeja points out an error in CSK's post (Image via Instagram-@chennaiipl)

Jadeja has played 10 Tests against England on their home soil, scoring 563 runs in 19 innings at an average of 31.28, which includes three fifties and a century. The left-arm spinner has also claimed 22 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 46.14, with best bowling figures of 4/79.

A look at Ravindra Jadeja’s overall Test record against England

Ravindra Jadeja has played 20 Tests against England so far, scoring 1,031 runs at an average of 33.25, which includes six half-centuries and two centuries. With the ball, the 36-year-old has claimed 70 wickets in 37 innings at an average of 32.57, featuring two five-wicket hauls — both on home soil.

In the upcoming series against England, Jadeja is India’s most experienced player, having played 80 Tests. He has scored 3,370 runs in 118 innings at an average of 34.74, including 22 fifties and four centuries. The Saurashtra all-rounder has also picked up 323 wickets at an average of 24.14, with 15 five-wicket hauls to his name.

