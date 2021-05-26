Ravindra Jadeja posts throwback photo with MS Dhoni ahead of England tour

Ravindra Jadeja uploaded a photo with former India captain MS Dhoni on his Twitter handle earlier today. The Indian all-rounder asked fans to imagine their own captions for the picture.

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja have played together many times for the Indian cricket team as well as for the Chennai Super Kings. Just last month, Jadeja played under Dhoni's captaincy in IPL 2021.

The two share a great bonding, and before leaving for the United Kingdom, Jadeja posted a photo with Dhoni from one of their previous England tours.

Interestingly, current India captain Virat Kohli is also in the background of this picture. Fans came up with some good captions for the photo, with some even labeling the three as one of the greatest trios in the sport of cricket.

Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni almost knocked New Zealand out of the 2019 Cricket World Cup

Ravindra Jadeja will be keen to avenge India's defeat to New Zealand in the upcoming World Test Championship Final

The 2019 Cricket World Cup semifinal match between India and New Zealand was MS Dhoni's last appearance in international cricket. Dhoni had a brilliant partnership with Ravindra Jadeja in that game.

The two Indian batters had a 116-run stand for the seventh wicket that almost helped Team India seal their place in the summit clash. Unfortunately, New Zealand dismissed both Jadeja and Dhoni to eventually win the match by 18 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja will be in action against New Zealand soon. This time, it is the World Test Championship Final, and Jadeja will look forward to bringing his 'A' game to the table in the Test against the Kiwis.

The World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand will begin on June 18 in Southampton.