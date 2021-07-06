"Looking like Hollywood actor" - Ravindra Jadeja reacts to Michael Vaughan's latest Instagram post

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan took to Instagram on Tuesday (July 6) to share a picture of himself looking suave and debonair in a grey suit. Vaughan captioned the image:

"Back to the new day job today ... 46 yr old model."

While he earned plenty of compliments, there was an interesting response from India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

"Looking like Hollywood actor," Jadeja commented on Vaughan's picture.

Michael Vaughan hopes to see Alex Hales in England side again

Earlier today, Michael Vaughan reacted to the news of seven English players testing positive for the COVID-19 virus ahead of their series against Pakistan.

The latest development has seen Ben Stokes take over as team captain and he will be leading a new-look England squad. Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to share his views on the matter and wrote:

“Billy Gilmour tests positive & not one Scotland team member or staff has to isolate … England cricket team members do & the whole squad has to go !?????? VERY VERY Strange times … I guess we will or should see Alex Hales again though."

Billy Gilmour tests positive & not one Scotland team member or staff has to isolate … England cricket team members do & the whole squad has to go !?????? VERY VERY Strange times … I guess we will or should see Alex Hales again though … #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 6, 2021

Talking about the news of the players testing positive, Tom Harrison, the chief executive of the ECB, claimed that they were prepared for this ‘moment'.

"We made a strategic choice to try to adapt protocols, in order to support the overall well-being of our players and management staff, who have spent much of the 14 months living in very restricted conditions," said Harrison.

Alex Hales last represented England in March of 2019. He was dropped from the ICC's 2019 World Cup squad after testing positive for the usage of recreational drugs. England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan had described the incident as a breach of trust. The batsman hasn’t played for England despite some impressive domestic performances.

