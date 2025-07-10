Ravindra Jadeja removes Ollie Pope for 44 on 1st ball after Tea on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja dismissed England batter Ollie Pope for 44 on Day 1 of the third Test at Lord's on Thursday, July 10. The right-hander fell off the first ball of the post-tea session, trying to drive the delivery. The ball turned and took the outside edge and was caught very well by Dhruv Jurel.

It was just the start that India wanted after a wicketless second session of play. Pope put on 109 runs for the third wicket with Joe Root, after Nitish Kumar Reddy had removed both openers in the opening session of play.

India captain Shubman Gill brought Jadeja on to bowl in the 47th over of the innings. All four pace bowling options were given a sizeable workload on a slow surface with very little moisture.

Jasprit Bumrah returned to the playing XI for the third Test after being rested for the second match at Edgbaston. England also made one change to their side, bringing in Jofra Archer for Josh Tongue.

India make England toil for runs as Bazball takes a backseat on Day 1 at Lord's

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first for the first time in the series. However, India's bowlers produced a disciplined performance with the new ball in the early stages of the first innings.

They were rewarded with twin strikes as Nitish Kumar Reddy removed Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in the same over to leave England at 44/2. Ollie Pope and Joe Root added 109 runs for the third wicket to put the building blocks for a big score.

India were dealt a blow on the opening day when Rishabh Pant sustained an injury to his left index finger and was forced to leave the field. Dhruv Jurel took over the gloves in his absence. At the time of writing, England were 172/4 after 55 overs, with Stokes and Root holding fort.

