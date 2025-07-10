Why is Dhruv Jurel keeping wickets instead of Rishabh Pant on Day 1 of the 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test?

Dhurv Jurel has replaced Rishabh Pant during the second session of Day 1 of the third Test between England and India at Lord’s on Thursday, July 10. He came out as the substitute keeper after Pant sustained a finger injury.

The incident took place before the 35th over of England’s first innings. Pant copped a blow in the previous over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. The speedster bowled a fuller length ball angling down the leg side, and Pant dived across but failed to collect it clearly, resulting in two runs. The ball smashed into the fingertips of his left hand. The physio sprayed some ointment on the injury before taping it heavily. Pant somehow managed to keep the remaining five deliveries of the over as Jurel got ready with the gloves on the sidelines.

Pant’s absence came as a huge blow to the tourists. The 27-year-old gives valuable tips to the bowlers. The visitors would hope that the southpaw recovers before they come out to bat in their first innings.

What does the rule say? Why Dhruv Jurel replaced Rishabh Pant as keeper in the 3rd Test against England?

According to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), a substitute keeper can keep wicket if the original wicketkeeper suffers an injury during the game. The umpire should give their consent for that to happen.

As per ICC’s Test match playing conditions, clause 1.2.1 states that (via ESPNcricinfo):

“Each captain can nominate up to six substitute fielders on the team sheet handed to the match referee before the toss.”

Meanwhile, clause 1.2.2 says:

“Only those nominated as substitute fielders shall be entitled to act as substitute fielders during the match, unless the ICC Match Referee, in exceptional circumstances, allows subsequent additions."

Meanwhile, in the third Test, England were 110/2 after 37.3 overs at the time of writing, with Joe Root (34) and Ollie Pope (22) at the crease. Nitish Reddy struck twice to dismiss both the English openers, caught behind by Pant. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley departed for scores of 23 and 18, respectively.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test live score and updates here.

