Ravindra Jadeja returns to become No.1 Test all-rounder in ICC Test rankings

Ravindra Jadeja reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Test rankings as the 32-year-old became the No.1 ranked all-rounder in the world.

The Indian all-rounder displaced Jason Holder from the top spot as the ICC released their latest update on Wednesday. You can check out the latest rankings here.

Ravindra Jadeja moved ahead of Jason Holder and now has 386 points to his name compared to Jason Holder’s 384.

The former West Indian skipper didn’t enjoy the best of times with the bat, managing just 34 runs in four innings against South Africa at home. His bowling returns were much better, with Jason Holder picking up six wickets across the two Tests.

Ravindra Jadeja is the only player to make an upward move in the top 10 ICC rankings, with Jason Holder and Ben Stokes rounding out the podium. A strong showing in the Test series has seen Tim Southee make inroads, with the Kiwi ace just outside the top 10 in 11th place.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes to contest for No.1 ICC spot in the coming months

While Ravindra Jadeja’s No.1 status seems safe now, he is likely to get competition from Ben Stokes in the coming months.

India and England will square off in a five-match Test series in August-September. While Ravindra Jadeja is already part of India’s squad, Ben Stokes is likely to take part as well, with the all-rounder having recovered from injury.

Ben Stokes has 377 points to his name, meaning he is just nine behind Ravindra Jadeja’s tally of 386. A strong showing by the England star could see him displace Ravindra Jadeja off the top spot in the coming months.

An outside pick to make inroads in the ICC Test all-rounder rankings could be Ravichandran Ashwin. The 34-year-old is currently ranked fourth in the ICC rankings with 353 points but is some way off the top three all-rounders in Test cricket.

