Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba expresses disappointment after he drops a simple catch during IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup clash

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja did not have a great day on the field during the match against New Zealand on Sunday (October 22). The two teams faced off in the 21st match of the 2023 World Cup at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Over the years, Ravindra Jadeja has built a reputation as one of the best fielders in the world with his magnificent efforts. Even in India's previous game, against Bangladesh, he was sensational as he took a phenomenal flying catch in the in-field.

However, he put down a straightforward simple catch today and gave a reprieve to Kiwi batter Rachin Ravindra.

On the fifth ball of the 11th over, Rachin Ravindra hit Mohammed Shami's delivery towards backward point in the air. Jadeja failed to grab a regulation catch there, much to the disappointment of everyone. Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba in the stands also expressed a similar reaction after the catch drop.

You can watch Rivaba Jadeja's reaction in the below posts:

Rachin Ravindra makes Ravindra Jadeja pay for the mistake by hitting a half-century

Rachin Ravindra was on 12 when he was dropped by Ravindra Jadeja. He was playing watchfully until then, but picked up pace steadily after that with controlled aggression against the bowlers. Daryll Mitchell also joined in as the duo attacked Kuldeep, who is India's major weapon in middle-overs.

Rachin Ravindra made use of the lifeline and brought up his third 50+ score in the tournament. He went on to play a wonderful knock of 75 (87), which comprised six fours and a solitary six. His 159-run partnership with Daryll Mitchell helped lay down a solid platform for the New Zealand team.

Mohammed Shami eventually got his man in the 34th over with a clever off-cutter. Rachin tried to go for a lofted shot but could not place it well as he hit it straight to long on, where Shubman Gill held on to the regulation catch.