IND vs PAK 2022: "Hey bhagwan kya zulm hai"- Twitter reacts as Ravindra Jadeja set to miss T20 World Cup, to undergo knee surgery

In a massive blow to the Indian cricket team, senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to miss the T20 World Cup in Australia, set to be held in October-November. The southpaw will undergo surgery, having sustained a right knee injury during the 2022 Asia Cup which ruled him out of the remainder of that tournament.

Confirming the development, the Press Trust of India (PTI) tweeted:

“Senior India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja set to miss T20 World Cup as he will undergo knee surgery.”

Press Trust of India @PTI_News Senior India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja set to miss T20 World Cup as he will undergo knee surgery Senior India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja set to miss T20 World Cup as he will undergo knee surgery

Ravindra Jadeja is a vital cog for Team India across all formats. He makes his presence felt in all three departments of the game. While he has been a very effective bowler and fielder for nearly a decade, his batting in recent times has gone to the next level.

The 33-year-old played a crucial role in India’s victory against Pakistan in their opening Asia Cup match on Sunday (August 28). He top-scored for the Men in Blue with an innings of 35, which played a significant role in India chasing down the target set by the opposition.

Fans on Twitter were devastated to learn about the latest development. They are hoping for a speedy recovery for the star all-rounder.

ႽẘΔS_ЯÍႽ🇮🇳 @mrchampion036z ... Get well soon Rockstar Ravindra jadeja is ruled out from T20 WC... Get well soon Rockstar Ravindra jadeja is ruled out from T20 WC 😰😓... Get well soon Rockstar 😭💙👍 https://t.co/DE262LAoIP

Girish @Girish_chandra0 Jadeja ruled out of T20 world cup Jadeja ruled out of T20 world cup 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/fBIYonNxe9

Abhisek @Abhisek099 @cricroyale If jadeja ll be not playing in T20 wc its big loss for Ict Now.Because Jadeja type of utility player we don't have currently except Pandya @cricroyale If jadeja ll be not playing in T20 wc its big loss for Ict Now.Because Jadeja type of utility player we don't have currently except Pandya 😭😭😭

Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 @APTalksCricket



#CricketTwitter Love him or hate him, Ravindra Jadeja's reliable batting is going to hurt India going ahead, apart from being a left-hander too. Huge blow. Love him or hate him, Ravindra Jadeja's reliable batting is going to hurt India going ahead, apart from being a left-hander too. Huge blow.#CricketTwitter

kingkundu @kingkundu2 @RVCJ_FB @imjadeja Perfect replacement is Deepak chahar or lord thakur in Australia @RVCJ_FB @imjadeja Perfect replacement is Deepak chahar or lord thakur in Australia

SurCastic @surbhi_1312 Ravindra jadeja might be out of world cup due to injury.

Dinesh Karthik and Akshar Patel: Ravindra jadeja might be out of world cup due to injury.Dinesh Karthik and Akshar Patel: https://t.co/bqBDnFCBr3

Prakhar Sachdeo @simplyparu



#RavindraJadeja #Jadeja #AsiaCup #CricketTwitter twitter.com/CricPrasen/sta… Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen If Ravindra Jadeja does go on to miss the T20 World Cup, India have the perfect replacement in Axar Patel.



Axar will strengthen India's bowling attack, and will also add a decent spin-hitting option to the middle-order. But India will miss Jadeja's death-overs hitting prowess. If Ravindra Jadeja does go on to miss the T20 World Cup, India have the perfect replacement in Axar Patel. Axar will strengthen India's bowling attack, and will also add a decent spin-hitting option to the middle-order. But India will miss Jadeja's death-overs hitting prowess. India will miss Jadeja's fielding the most. I would draft him in my playing XI, any format, purely because of his fielding. India will miss Jadeja's fielding the most. I would draft him in my playing XI, any format, purely because of his fielding. #RavindraJadeja #Jadeja #AsiaCup #CricketTwitter twitter.com/CricPrasen/sta…

Jadeja is under the supervision of the BCCI medical team. Axar Patel was named as his replacement in the team for the ongoing Asia Cup.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are already without the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who are undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The duo will likely return for the upcoming home T20I series against Australia and New Zealand in September-October ahead of the T20 WC in Australia.

“You won’t be able to do that with Axar [Patel]” – Irfan Pathan on Ravindra Jadeja’s replacement in the 2022 Asia Cup

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has expressed his concern regarding India's batting department due to Ravindra Jadeja's absence in the playing XI.

He feels Axar Patel is a great bowling option but couldn’t bat up in the batting order. It is worth mentioning that Jadeja was promoted to the No.4 position in the match against Pakistan, something that might have come about due to the absence of Rishabh Pant.

Speaking to Star Sports, Irfan said:

“Axar Patel is an absolutely correct like-to-like replacement. The only problem is that Jadeja had become such a fantastic batter that you could have batted him up the order, and you might not be able to do that with Axar.”

He added:

“You will get good bowling and fielding, there is no problem with that, but there will definitely be some issues regarding that change you could have made in the batting.“

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will play arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the 2022 Asia Cup on Sunday (September 4). If Axar does get picked in the playing XI, his performance would be watched closely.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat