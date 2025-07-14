Ravindra Jadeja smashes Chris Woakes for a six after surviving LBW call on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja smashed England pacer Chris Woakes for a six after surviving an LBW call on Day 5 of the ongoing third Test at Lord's. On the fourth ball of the 48th over by Woakes, Jadeja was given out LBW, but the decision was overturned.

The all-rounder had reviewed the call right away, and the ball tracker showed that the impact was outside the off stump. Right after the successful DRS call, Jadeja took the attack to the English pacer and smashed a length ball across the line, sending it for a six over the midwicket boundary.

The Indian fans erupted in joy as they watched the ball sail over the fence, enjoying the counterpunch. Watch the video of the same below:

Can Ravindra Jadeja take India home in a tricky chase?

Chasing 193 runs, India were reduced to 112/8 after losing quick wickets in the first session of the fifth day. While Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy, the last recognised batting pair for India, were at the crease, there was hope for the visitors.

However, Reddy was sent back on the stroke of lunch, taking England closer to victory. Jadeja was involved in a crucial partnership with pacer Jasprit Bumrah at the time of writing, with the duo having added 25 runs off 81 balls with India at 137/8, still requiring 56 runs to win the game.

Ravindra Jadeja, unbeaten on 38 off 105 balls with two fours and a six, now holds the key, standing between England and India in this contest. Jadeja also scored an important half-century in the first innings, making 72 runs off 131 balls.

While he is known for his batting, it remains to be seen if he can help the visitors pull off a win from the jaws of defeat here under pressure.

