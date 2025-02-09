Ravindra Jadeja strikes in his first over to dismiss Ben Duckett for 65 in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

Team India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja got the prized scalp of the well-settled England opener Ben Duckett in the second ODI at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. The left-handed batter scored 65 runs off 56 deliveries and was involved in an 81-run partnership with Phil Salt for the first wicket to lay down the foundation for England.

Duckett looked in fluent touch and took on the pacers in the first powerplay. The opener found the gaps and was not afraid to go over the infield to score six boundaries inside the first five overs. He brought up his fifty off just 37 deliveries in the 11th over.

Team India opted to introduce Ravindra Jadeja into the attack right after the drinks break for the 16th over of the innings, and have spin from both ends. Duckett, encouraged by the favorable match-up as a left-handed batter against Jadeja's left-arm spin, went for a full-blooded slog sweep in the fifth delivery of the over.

Jadeja fired it a bit outside Duckett's arc, but the batter was committed to the shot. He instantly knew that he did not get a decent connection as the ball found Hardik Pandya at long-on perfectly.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Ben Duckett's innings included 10 fours, and his dismissal left England at 102-2 in the 16th over of the innings.

England's middle order left to deal with spinners after Duckett's untimely departure

England had stumbled in the middle overs against the Indian spinners in the first ODI. The visitors could face a similar predicament with a right-handed heavy middle-order against the likes of Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, and Ravindra Jadeja.

All three spinners have been introduced into the attack as the pair of Harry Brook and Joe Root are trying to tackle a tricky period in the game. England are currently placed at 125/2 after 21 overs after opting to bat first for the second game in a row.

