Ravindra Jadeja surpasses Bishan Singh Bedi to become the most successful left-arm spinner for India in Test cricket

Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja reached a major landmark during Day 3 of the WTC Final on Friday, June 9. The Saurashtra player became the most successful left-arm spinner for India in Test cricket. He went past the legendary Bishen Singh Bedi's wicket tally.

The Indian all-rounder has been in good touch with both the bat and the ball in the ongoing WTC final. After scoring a feisty 48 in the first innings, the veteran cricketer impressed with the ball by picking up two key wickets in the final session of the day.

Jadeja dismissed Steve Smith and Travis Head as Australia looked to develop a substantial lead over India and set them a high target for the fourth innings..

Jadeja broke the threatening 62-run stand between Marnus Labuschagne and Smith with the latter's removal.

Smith, who was well set again, went for a lacklustre slog coming down the track, only to send the ball miles up in the air before Shardul Thakur claimed the catch.

Despite getting hammered for a six from Head, the centurion from Australia's first innings, Jadeja struck back. He stood tall and took a return catch from the Australian southpaw to end his innings. It was the extra bounce that did the trick for the Indian left-arm spinner.

With those twin dismissals, Jadeja went past Indian spin great Bishan Singh Bedi's tally of 266 Test scalps to become the most successful Indian left-arm spinner in ever.

Jadeja has, overall, picked up 267 Test wickets in 124 innings at 24.25. The 34-year-old is fourth in the list of leading wicket-takers among left-arm spinners in Test cricket. Rangana Herath (433), Daniel Vettori (362), and Derek Underwood (297) are the three players still ahead of Jadeja.

Australia 296 runs ahead at stumps on Day 3

Australia bowled India out for 296 in 69.4 overs. The Indian innings recovered after a wobbly start to the day as they lost their set batsman Srikar Bharat in the very first over.

However, the innings got elongated thanks to the 109-run partnership between Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51). It helped India bridge the gap after they were reduced to 151 for 5 on Day 2.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins claimed three wickets despite twice getting a wicket only to be told that he had overstepped the line. Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, and Cameron Green picked two wickets apiece, while Nathan Lyon dismissed Jadeja on the second day.

Australia lost the wickets of David Warner (1) and Usman Khawaja (13) before the duo of Labuschagne and Smith capitalised on the 173-run lead gained from the first innings. Labuschagne remained unbeaten on 41 in the company of Cameron Green (7*) as Australia closed the third day with a lead of 296 runs.

