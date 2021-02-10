Ravindra Jadeja unlikely to play the remaining Tests against England

Ravindra Jadeja has reportedly been ruled out of the ongoing Test series between Team India and England. The all-rounder suffered a thumb injury during the Sydney Test match versus Australia last month. The BCCI did not name him in the Indian squad for the first two Tests. It now seems that Jadeja will be unavailable for the last two games as well.

According to Cricbuzz, there is no chance Ravindra Jadeja will make the cut for the Ahmedabad Test matches. His injury has taken longer than expected to heal. Jadeja could also miss the upcoming limited-overs games against the England cricket team.

Many expected Ravindra Jadeja to recover from his injury before the third Test match. The all-rounder underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and was expected to be sent to Ahmedabad to join the squad. However, there is a huge question mark over his availability now.

Jadeja's absence has hurt the Indian cricket team. The hosts suffered a surprising defeat in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium earlier this week. Ravichandran Ashwin lacked proper support in the spin attack.

Ravindra Jadeja helped India thump England in 2016

Ravindra Jadeja scored 224 runs in the last home Test series against England

The last time the English team visited India for a Test series, they lost by 0-4 in 2016. Ravindra Jadeja played a pivotal role in Team India's success. Jadeja aggregated 224 runs at an average of 37.33, while he picked up 26 wickets in five Tests. In the Chennai Test of that series, Jadeja recorded a ten-wicket haul to give India an innings win.

In the ongoing tour though, England have already recorded one victory. Needless to say, India are thus missing Jadeja's services badly.