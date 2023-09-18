"Ravindra Jadeja will have to win matches with batting" - Gautam Gambhir says all-rounder needs to contribute more at No. 7

Gautam Gambhir feels Ravindra Jadeja needs to up his game as a batter as he will need to win matches for India in the upcoming World Cup.

Jadeja is one of the two spin-bowling all-rounders in India's provisional 15-member World Cup squad, with Axar Patel being the other. However, there are doubts about the latter's availability for the tournament due to a left quadriceps strain sustained in the recently concluded Asia Cup.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked for his thoughts on Jadeja's underwhelming recent returns as a batter, an area the all-rounder admitted he needs to improve in, to which he responded:

"We know he can bowl 10 overs on any given day on any surface. He is an amazing fielder but he will have to contribute better as a batter at No. 7 because you cannot go in with just six batters."

The former Indian opener added:

"If Ishan Kishan plays at No. 5, there are question marks there as well. So Ravindra Jadeja will have to win matches with batting because you might have a situation where you need 80 or 90 runs in 10 overs and the No. 6 and No. 7 batters might be playing together."

Jadeja managed just 25 runs at a lowly average of 8.33 and an equally dismal strike rate of 47.16 in his three innings in the continental tournament. However, he gave a decent account of himself with the ball, scalping six wickets in four innings at an excellent economy rate of 4.34.

"India will be happy if Ravindra Jadeja is seen in good hitting form" - Gautam Gambhir

Ravindra Jadeja has averaged 23.00 with the bat in nine ODI innings this year.

Gautam Gambhir wants Ravindra Jadeja to be at his explosive best with the bat heading into the World Cup. He elaborated:

"Ravindra Jadeja has the ability but it is still debatable against top-quality bowling. The way he has contributed, no doubt he will fit in any playing XI, but India will be happy if Ravindra Jadeja is seen in good hitting form. There is a massive difference between good batting form and good hitting form."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the all-rounder shouldn't restrict himself to playing the supporting act while playing with a frontline batter and said:

"You can go in and hang in there, you can build a partnership, but if you need 90 runs in the last 10 overs, you should have the ability to score 40 of the 90 runs in that partnership. That was missing somewhere or the other in this tournament (Asia Cup)."

Gambhir concluded by observing that Jadeja needs to spend more time in the middle to alleviate the pressure on him heading into the World Cup. He added that the left-handed batter can be sent ahead of Hardik Pandya on occasions in the upcoming ODI series against Australia to ensure that he is in good touch.

