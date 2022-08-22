Rawalpindi, Multan, and Karachi to host England's first Test series in Pakistan in 17 years

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday, August 22, announced the dates for the historic Test series against England on home soil. Rawalpindi, Multan, and Karachi will host the Englishmen's first Test series in the nation after 17 years.

The series will get underway on December 1 in Rawalpindi, followed by the second Test in Multan, starting December 9.

The two teams will head to Karachi, where England sealed a famous win in December 2000, for the final Test. Multan will also hold its first Test since November 2006.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB England's first Test series in Pakistan in 17 years



Mark the dates for the matches in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi 🏟️🗓️



Read more:



#PAKvENG | #BackTheBoysInGreen England's first Test series in Pakistan in 17 yearsMark the dates for the matches in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi 🏟️🗓️Read more: pcb.com.pk/press-release-… 🚨 England's first Test series in Pakistan in 17 years 🚨Mark the dates for the matches in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi 🏟️🗓️Read more: pcb.com.pk/press-release-…#PAKvENG | #BackTheBoysInGreen https://t.co/rJmh5WcWHe

PCB's director of international cricket Zakir Khan expects a thrilling contest for global cricket fans. He also underlined that fans have eagerly waited since 2005 to witness this spectacle. ESPNCricinfo quoted Khan as saying:

"We are pleased that Pakistan and England Test rivalry, which has historically produced close and tight matches, will return to our backyards in December. I remain confident this series will live up to the expectations of the global cricket fans who want to watch and enjoy competitive and thrilling matches. Pakistan cricket fans have waited for almost 17 years to see elite England players in action.

The three-Test series will be the second leg of the tour, with the first consisting of a seven-match T20 series, starting on September 20 and concluding on October 2. Karachi and Lahore will host all the white-ball matches.

England to play a warm-up game against England Lions before facing Pakistan

England Lions recently beat South Africa. (Credits: Getty)

Before arriving in the sub-continent nation, England's Test squad will lock horns with the England Lions in a three-day practice match on November 23 in Abu Dhabi. The tourists are scheduled to land in the UAE on November 18.

England's 2005 tour of Pakistan ended in a loss in both Tests and ODIs. The hosts clinched the three-Test series by 2-0 and the ODI rubber by 3-2.

ICC @ICC



They win the third Test by 115 runs and take the series 1-0.



#WTC23 | bit.ly/PAKvAUS-Test3 Australia register a historic victory in PakistanThey win the third Test by 115 runs and take the series 1-0. Australia register a historic victory in Pakistan 🙌They win the third Test by 115 runs and take the series 1-0.#WTC23 | bit.ly/PAKvAUS-Test3 https://t.co/v1W2mpVgrz

Babar Azam and Co. went down against Australia in their last home Test series. England will look to draw inspiration from the same and upset the hosts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das