RCB captain smashes fastest ODI hundred by an Indian woman in IND vs IRE 2025 series [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Smriti Mandhana, currently leading India against Ireland, smashed the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian woman. She achieved the feat during the third ODI against Ireland in Rajkot on Wednesday (January 15).

India won the toss and opted to bat first as Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana opened the innings. The prolific left-hander reached her hundred off just 70 deliveries, recording the fastest ODI hundred by a batter for the Women in Blue.

On the first ball of the 24th over by Arlene Kelly, Mandhana took a double to reach the three-figure mark. She slammed nine boundaries and four sixes to get to that mark.

Previously, Harmanpreet Kaur held the record for the fastest WODI hundred by an Indian, when she achieved the feat off 87 deliveries against South Africa in Bengaluru in 2024.

Mandhana was eventually dismissed for 135(80), registering an impressive strike-rate of 168.75, scoring 12 fours and 7 sixes in total. Her sensational knock set the tone for India as she was involved in a 233-run opening stand with Rawal.

Smriti Mandhana becomes first Indian Woman to score 10 ODI hundreds

As a result of her sensational hundred against Ireland in the third ODI, Smriti Mandhana also became the first Indian to score 10 WODI hundreds. She is now fourth on the list of most hundreds in WODIs, only behind Meg Lanning (15), Suzie Bates (13), and Tammy Beaumont (10).

Mandhana went past Chamari Athapaththu, Charlotte Edwards, and Nat Sciver-Brunt on the list, who all have nine ODI hundreds each.

The left-hander has been in great form in 2025 already. She began with a quickfire 29-ball 41 in the first ODI on January 10. In the second ODI, Mandhana scored a 54-ball 73, striking at 135.19.

After getting starts in both games, she carried on her brilliant form and finally managed to cross the three-figure mark in the third ODI.

