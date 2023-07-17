"RCB's record is safe now" - Twitter reacts as LAKR get bowled out for just 50 runs against MINY in MLC 2023 

The Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) suffered a humiliating 105-run loss against the MI New York (MINY) in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) on July 17, 2023.

Chasing 156 runs for victory, LAKR lost track of proceedings right from the word go. Left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjinge trapped Martin Guptill LBW in the first over itself while Kagison Rabada struck twice in his first over as well to leave KKR reeling at 2/3.

Unmukt Chand was the sole batter to cross double figures and as a result, was the top scorer of the innings with 26 runs. Each of MINY's five bowlers claimed two wickets each to bundle the opposition out for just 50 runs.

MINY earned their first win of the MLC 2023 while LAKR slumped to their second consecutive defeat with a major hit to their net-run rate as well.

Fans drew parallels from the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) iconic 49 all-out against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017. They also reflected on the Knight Riders' poor record against the Mumbai Indians (MI) group in general.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Extra runs given by LAKR : 23 Highest run scorer for LAKR : Unmukt Chand with 26

LAKR - 50 🤣

RCB Record Is Safe Now. RCB - 49LAKR - 50RCB Record Is Safe Now.

(PS : LAKR all out on 50)



RCB fans after knowing their "Iconic 49" record is still in safe ! (PS : LAKR all out on 50)

KhabriBhai @RealKhabriBhai @mufaddal_vohra MINY almost took revenge from LAKR for RCB's 49 runs score against KKR in IPL 2017.

Devjani @CricketKenway 50/9. Is this even a score LA Knight Riders??

I can’t believe LAKR played like this today. They were no match for MI's bowling attack. This team can never ever score, let alone winning, if they do not have a batting depth and the contributions from openers is zero.

I bet no one

Show me the difference between Narine/lakr and dustbin??

RCB with RCB/ U19 Cap Virat Kohli = 49/10 @CricCrazyJohns LAKR with U19 Cap Unmukt Chand = 50 /10RCB with RCB/ U19 Cap Virat Kohli = 49/10

"We have to reflect, see where we can get better and come back stronger" - LAKR skipper Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine's stint as captain in the ILT20 and the ongoing MLC season has been rough, to say the least. The legendary bowler could only lead the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to a solitary win in the inaugural edition of the ILT20 in the United Arab Emirates.

LAKR, on the other hand, lost the opening game of the tournament to the Texas Super Kings by 69 runs and their second loss on the trot severely affects their net run rate (NRR). They are currently placed last on the points table with their NRR reading -4.350.

Narine spoke about the crushing loss during the post-match presentation at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. He said:

"We had a good first half of the game and that's about it. MI bowled really well. Not too sure what to say at the moment. We have to reflect, see where we can get better and come back stronger."

Tim David was adjudged as player of the match for his brilliant cameo in the first innings. LAKR are next scheduled to face the San Francisco Unicorns on Tuesday, July 18.

Will Sunil Narine and co. turn around things in their final three games of MLC 2023? Let us know what you think.