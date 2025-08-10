RCB star clobbers massive 109m six in AUS vs SA 2025 1st T20I [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Aug 10, 2025 16:56 IST
2025 IPL: Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Australia and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Tim David hammered a 109-meter six during the first T20I against South Africa at the Marrara Oval in Darwin on Sunday, August 10. A video of the same was shared by cricket.com.au, with the ball seemingly landing on the roof of the stadium.

The massive hit came in the 12th over of the innings, with left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy bowling his third of the game with sensational figures of 2-0-2-1. David latched on to a full delivery outside off-stump and sent the ball onto the roof. As a result, the umpires had to bring in a new ball.

Watch the video here:

The explosive right-handed batter saved the home side from a horrible batting collapse with his 52-ball 83 to propel them to 178 in 20 overs. His knock contained four boundaries and eight sixes, as he stitched crucial partnerships with Cameron Green (35) and Ben Dwarshuis (17). Left-arm speedster Kwena Maphaka was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa with figures of 4-0-20-4.

Kagiso Rabada picked up two wickets, while Muthusamy, George Linde and Lungi Ngidi ended with one apiece. Earlier, South Africa captain Aiden Markram had put Australia into bat after winning the toss.

Tim David played a crucial role in RCB's IPL 2025 title victory

Tim David. (Image Credits: Getty)
Tim David was a crucial cog in the wheel for RCB in their drought-breaking title win in the 2025 IPL. The 29-year-old clattered 187 runs in 12 matches and maintained a jaw-dropping strike rate of 185.14, playing an instrumental in RCB's road to the playoffs. Although he couldn't play in the Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the final against the same opponent, it didn't stop the franchise from winning the title.

David brought up his maiden T20I ton in the previous series against the West Indies when he smashed an unbeaten 102 off 37 deliveries.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
