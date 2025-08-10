RCB star clobbers massive 109m six in AUS vs SA 2025 1st T20I [Watch]

Australia and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Tim David hammered a 109-meter six during the first T20I against South Africa at the Marrara Oval in Darwin on Sunday, August 10. A video of the same was shared by cricket.com.au, with the ball seemingly landing on the roof of the stadium.The massive hit came in the 12th over of the innings, with left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy bowling his third of the game with sensational figures of 2-0-2-1. David latched on to a full delivery outside off-stump and sent the ball onto the roof. As a result, the umpires had to bring in a new ball.Watch the video here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe explosive right-handed batter saved the home side from a horrible batting collapse with his 52-ball 83 to propel them to 178 in 20 overs. His knock contained four boundaries and eight sixes, as he stitched crucial partnerships with Cameron Green (35) and Ben Dwarshuis (17). Left-arm speedster Kwena Maphaka was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa with figures of 4-0-20-4.Kagiso Rabada picked up two wickets, while Muthusamy, George Linde and Lungi Ngidi ended with one apiece. Earlier, South Africa captain Aiden Markram had put Australia into bat after winning the toss.Tim David played a crucial role in RCB's IPL 2025 title victoryTim David. (Image Credits: Getty)Tim David was a crucial cog in the wheel for RCB in their drought-breaking title win in the 2025 IPL. The 29-year-old clattered 187 runs in 12 matches and maintained a jaw-dropping strike rate of 185.14, playing an instrumental in RCB's road to the playoffs. Although he couldn't play in the Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the final against the same opponent, it didn't stop the franchise from winning the title.David brought up his maiden T20I ton in the previous series against the West Indies when he smashed an unbeaten 102 off 37 deliveries.