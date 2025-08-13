RCB star smashes Rashid Khan for 26 runs off 5 balls in Hundred 2025 match [Watch]

In the 10th match of The Hundred Men’s 2025 competition, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Birmingham Phoenix (BRM) all-rounder Liam Livingstone took apart Oval Invincibles (OVL) spinner Rashid Khan, hammering 26 runs off just five balls. The game was played on Tuesday, August 12, at Edgbaston in Birmingham.Bowling his final set of five deliveries, Rashid was greeted by Livingstone with a boundary on the 76th ball of the Phoenix innings. The skipper then went on a rampage, smashing three consecutive sixes off the Afghanistan star before finishing the assault with another boundary on the fifth delivery. Rashid’s spell ended with figures of 59 runs conceded from his 20-ball quota.Watch the video of the blitz here:Meanwhile, chasing 181, Birmingham Phoenix suffered an early setback with Ben Duckett dismissed cheaply for seven. Will Smeed and Joe Clarke then stitched together a brisk 63-run stand off just 32 balls for the second wicket. Smeed anchored the innings with a solid 51 off 29 balls, while Clarke contributed a quickfire 27 off 14.Skipper Liam Livingstone walked in at No. 4 and completely turned the game on its head, racing to his half-century in just 22 balls. The 32-year-old remained unbeaten on an explosive 69 off 27 deliveries, peppered with seven fours and five sixes, steering his side to a four-wicket victory with two balls to spare, their first win of The Hundred 2025.Donovan Ferreira’s fifty goes in vain in Hundred 2025 clash against Birmingham PhoenixEarlier in the Hundred 2025 game, Oval Invincibles suffered early setbacks after being put into bat, losing openers Will Jacks (0) and Tawanda Muyeye (5) cheaply. Jordan Cox scored 44 off 30 balls, while Sam Curran (14) and skipper Sam Billings (17) were unable to convert their starts into substantial scores.At No. 6, Donovan Ferreira stole the show, smashing 63 off just 29 deliveries with four boundaries and six sixes. His explosive knock helped the Invincibles finish their innings at 180/8 after 100 balls.