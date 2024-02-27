RCB vs GG, WPL 2024: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Gujarat Giants (GG) in match number five of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, February 27.

RCB beat UP Warriorz (RCB) by two runs in a close encounter in their opening match. On the other hand, GG went down to Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in their first match of the T20 league.

Sent into bat by UPW in their previous match, RCB posted 157/6 in their 20 overs as Richa Ghosh (62 off 37) and Sabbhineni Meghana (53 off 44) hit half-centuries. Leg-spinner Asha Sobhana then claimed 5/22 in her four overs as UP Warriorz crumbled from 126/3 to 147/7. They finished on 155/7 after 20 overs, losing a match that was in their grasp.

Gujarat Giants were poor with the bat against Mumbai. Sent in by Harmanpreet Kaur and company, they were held to 126/9 as Amelia Kerr claimed 4/17, while Shabnim Ismail picked up 3/18. GG did well with the ball to claim five wickets as Tanuja Kanwar picked up 2/21. But, Mumbai got home without much trouble in 18.1 overs.

Today's RCB vs GG toss result

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Smriti Mandhana said:

“There's something in it in the first five overs and I think it's always good to have a target in front in T20 cricket.”

Expand Tweet

Both RCB and GG are going into the match with unchanged playing XIs.

RCB vs GG - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh

Today's RCB vs GG pitch report

In his pitch report, Rohan Gavaskar said:

“[There is a] gentle breeze going across the ground. Expect some runs on this surface. It's rolled very well and pitch looks hard. I feel if you get 155-160, it will be a competitive score."

Today's RCB vs GG match players list

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht.

Expand Tweet

Gujarat Giants squad: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh, Laura Wolvaardt, Tarannum Pathan, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha.

RCB vs GG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Mohamed Rafi, Parashar Joshi

TV umpire: Gayathri Venugopalan

Referee: P Jayapal

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App