RCB vs MI DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai weather report for WPL 2023 Match 19

Fans might witness rain breaks when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Tuesday, March 21. This is the last group game for both teams in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL).

After losing five games on the trot, RCB finally found their mojo in the last two games. By the time they peaked, they were already eliminated from the competition.

Smriti Mandhana and Co. thrashed UP Warriorz by five wickets before beating the Gujarat Giants (GG) by eight wickets in their last game. Sophie Devine smacked 99 off 36 balls to help her side chase down 189 runs in just 15.2 overs. They will hope to beat MI and end their campaign on a winning note.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, were the first team to qualify for the playoffs by virtue of winning five straight games. However, their campaign hit a roadblock after losing two games on the trot.

MI's middle order has failed to step up to the task in both games they have lost. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will look to win their last league game and get their campaign back on track before the playoffs.

Navi Mumbai Weather - DY Patil Sports Academy weather report on March 21 - Rain predicted

Parts of Mumbai have witnessed seasonal rains in the last few days. Similarly, fans can expect short delays during the WPL 2023 game between RCB and MI due to passing showers. According to accuweather.com, there is little chance of precipitation during the game.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will hover between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel will be two to three degrees higher than the original temperature.

Being a day game, it will be hot and humid and players will have to keep themselves hydrated.

RCB vs MI Squads

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Pooja Vastrakar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, and Priyanka Bala.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Dane van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, and Poonam Khemnar.

