RCB vs MI, WPL 2024: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will meet Mumbai Indians (MI) in a high-profile Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 2. Both RCB and MI lost their respective previous matches and will be keen to return to winning ways.

Bangalore began WPL 2024 with two wins before going down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 25 runs in their previous match. Bowling first, they conceded 194 runs as Delhi came up with an impressive batting performance. Smriti Mandhana hammered 74 off 43 in the chase, but the skipper’s knock was in vain as RCB were held to 169/9.

MI, who were without captain Harmanpreet Kaur in their previous match against UP Warriorz (UPW), ended up losing the contest by seven wickets. Batting first, Mumbai were held to 161/6 as Hayley Matthews scored 55 off 47 balls. UP Warriorz chased down the target in 16.3 overs as Kiran Navgire smashed 57 off 31 balls.

Today's RCB vs MI toss result

MI have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Harmanpreet Kaur is still not available, so Nat Sciver-Brunt, who is again leading the side, said:

“We are going to have a bowl first. Typically in this competition so far, it has been easier to chase.”

Mumbai are going in with the same playing XI as the last game. For RCB, Ellyse Perry is fit and is back in the team.

RCB vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (w), Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque.

Today's RCB vs MI pitch report

In her pitch report, Anjum Chopra said:

“The color of the pitch is browner than usual, perhaps because of the cricket that has been played on this surface. The spinners might have to refrain from bowling short. Batters might enjoy this surface more than the bowlers.”

Today's RCB vs MI match players list

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (w), Georgia Wareham, Ellyse Perry, Nadine de Klerk, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht.

Mumbai Indians squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (w), Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur.

RCB vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Mohit Krishnadas, Pashchim Pathak

TV umpire: Abhijit Bhattacharya

Match Referee: Varsha Nagre

