RCB vs UPW Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on UP Warriorz (UPW) in the second match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 24.

The second edition of the WPL got off to a cracking start on Friday, February 23, with Mumbai Indians (MI) defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) in a last-ball thriller. Fans would be hoping for more excitement in the RCB-UPW clash.

Amid high expectations, as has been the case with the men’s team, RCB had a disappointing WPL 2023 season. They finished fourth out of five teams, winning only two of eight matches. Bangalore had a disastrous run at the start of the tournament and ended up losing their first five matches. Skipper and star batter Smriti Mandhana also had a forgettable season, managing only 149 runs at an average of 18.62, with a best of 37.

Shifting focus to UP Warriorz, they had a middling season in the inaugural edition. The franchise finished third in the points table, with four wins and as many losses. They made it to the Eliminator but were hammered by Mumbai Indians by 72 runs in the knockout clash.

Tahlia McGrath was their leading run-getter last season, with 302 runs in eight innings, including four fifties. Grace Harris also impressed, while Sophie Ecclestone claimed 16 wickets.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz head-to-head record in WPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz met twice in the league stage of WPL 2023, with the teams winning one game each. UPW hammered RCB by 10 wickets during their first meeting at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. When the sides clashed again, at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, RCB registered victory by five wickets.

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 1

Matches won by UP Warriorz - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last three Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL matches

As mentioned above, RCB and UPW have only met twice in the WPL so far. Ecclestone (4/13) and Deepti Sharma (3/26) starred with the ball as the Warriorz held Bangalore to 138 in Mumbai. Skipper Alyssa Healy then clobbered 96* off 47 as UP Warriorz chased the target in 13 overs, with all 10 wickets in hand.

In the second meeting between the teams, Ellyse Perry claimed 3/16 as UPW were held to 135. RCB chased the target in 18 overs as Kanika Ahuja scored 46, while Richa Ghosh hit an unbeaten 31.

Here's a summary of the last two Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz matches in the Women’s Premier League:

RCB (136/5) beat UPW (135) by 5 wickets, March 15, 2023

UPW (139/0) beat RCB (138) by 10 wickets, March 10, 2023

