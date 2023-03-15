"RCB will not get a win again" - Aakash Chopra on Royal Challengers Bangalore's WPL 2023 clash against UP Warriorz

Aakash Chopra feels the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will continue their losing spree in their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 clash against the UP Warriorz (UPW).

The two sides will lock horns at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, March 15. Alyssa Healy and Co. thrashed the bottom-placed side in the points table by 10 wickets in the previous game between the two teams.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted that the Royal Challengers Bangalore will be knocked out of the tournament. However, he expects Smriti Mandhana to be amongst the runs on Wednesday, elaborating:

"It is an important game for both sides but I feel RCB will not get a win again. RCB's problem is that Smriti Mandhana has sent a friend request to form but it has not been accepted. She will have Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma in front of her but despite that, I feel the friend request will be accepted today."

While observing that Smriti Mandhana and Co. are virtually out of the tournament, the former Indian opener added that they can act as party poopers, saying:

"Smriti Mandhana's days are going bad and RCB are having an equally bad time. They have played five matches and have not won even one. For all practical purposes, their tournament is done. They are not going to progress but can spoil someone's party."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra RCB can still qualify for the WPL eliminator if:



- RCB win all the remaining 3 games.



- MI and DC win their matches against Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz.



- Gujarat Giants beat UP Warriorz. RCB can still qualify for the WPL eliminator if:- RCB win all the remaining 3 games.- MI and DC win their matches against Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz.- Gujarat Giants beat UP Warriorz.

A loss for RCB in Wednesday's game will put them out of contention for a knockout berth. On the flip side, a win would make it an interesting race for the final playoff spot, with the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals likely to finish as the top two teams.

"If they win against RCB, they will keep pushing Delhi" - Aakash Chopra on the UP Warriorz

A win for the UP Warriorz will put them in a prime position for a playoff berth. [P/C: wplt20.com]

Chopra highlighted the significance of tonight's clash for the UP Warriorz, explaining:

"We felt the UP Warriorz might beat the Mumbai Indians in the last match but they couldn't. They dropped a match earlier as well. So they need to win this one. If they win against RCB, they will keep pushing Delhi. I feel Mumbai have gone beyond everyone's reach."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders player feels middle-order batting is a slight concern for the Warriorz, observing:

"The UP Warriorz are a good team. Since they started making Devika Vaidya open, Alyssa Healy has got her form and along with them, they have Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris. There is a slight weakness in batting after that. I see a slight middle muddle there as you are not using all your resources."

Chopra concluded by pointing out that the Lucknow-based side have a potent spin-bowling lineup but are slightly short in the seam-bowling department. Despite that, the reputed commentator expects Grace Harris to play ahead of Shabnim Ismail in tonight's game.

