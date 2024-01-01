"Reach out, I'll have a beer with you" - David Warner reveals his style to combat critics

Veteran Australian opener David Warner has opened up on how he has learned to combat negative public opinion over the years. The left-handed batter said that he has had beer with a few of his critics to clear things up and remains open for it.

Warner's reputation took a hit amid the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018, as he was found to be its mastermind. Before that, the 37-year-old was involved in a heated confrontation with Quinton de Kock, allegedly started by the Australian opener.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Warner said about his public reputation.

"There's two types of likes and dislikes. There's ones that hides behind the keyboard, and there's ones in real life who sit down with you, have a beer and get to know you. They are the real people who actually support you.

"I've had a few of them, where I've called people out and had a beer with them, and they've changed their opinion totally. If you don't like what you see on TV, reach out, I'll have a beer with you. That's open to anyone (laughs)."

Talking about his decision to retire, the left-hander added that the team is in quite good hands.

"It might not just be me (retiring), but no-one (else has) said anything, so I think it just is me. But it was a decision that I was very, very comfortable with.

"To win in India, from where we were, was absolutely amazing. The team, not just under the leadership of Patty, but the coach, Andrew McDonald, everything's just so calm and relaxed inside the team."

The veteran announced his ODI retirement on Monday and is set to play his final Test against Pakistan at the SCG, which starts on Wednesday.

"That one stands out for me" - David Warner on the memorable moment of his career

David Warner.

Looking back on his career, Warner rated Ashes wins and Ryan Harris bowling Australia to a series win in South Africa on one knee among his favourite moments.

"There's a lot, but from a team perspective, I think winning the Ashes is massive. But I remember back to Africa (in 2014) when Ryan Harris took that final wicket in the last couple of overs.

"I think that one stands out for me because that was a a really hard-fought series. That, to me, was one of the hardest games I've been a part of."

As far as his favourite innings go, the left-hander chose his breezy hundred against Pakistan in 2017, followed by a record-breaking triple-hundred against them in Adelaide two years later.

"I think the 100 in a session here (against Pakistan in 2017) is probably one for me where you don't go out as an opening batter trying to achieve that, to get the team off to a start like that.

"But to go out there and score a hundred in a session is massive. Then clearly the 300 in Adelaide was probably my most patient innings. It was a challenge mentally to get back up the next day and play."

Warner went on to name Dale Steyn as the most dangerous bowler he faced, given the deadly bouncers he used to send down.

"Without doubt, it's Dale Steyn. I go back to the WACA. when me and Shaun Marsh had to go out for an ugly 45-minute session.

"Shaun came down to me and said, 'I can't pull him, so I don't know how we're going to go about facing him'. He put me on my backside, and I think he broke his shoulder as well that game."

The dynamic opener is likely to retire from all forms of internationals after the T20 World Cup later this year.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App