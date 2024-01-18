“Ready to replace Suryakumar Yadav in T20s” - Fans come up with witty reactions as Mohammed Shami shares video of batting practise

Team India’s senior pacer Mohammed Shami on Thursday, January 18, shared a video of his batting practise session on his official Instagram handle. The 33-year-old played some impressive shots, which included a reverse hit and a couple of well-timed lofted strokes.

Shami has been out of action from international cricket since the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he was the highest wicket-taker, claiming 24 scalps in seven matches at a brilliant average of 10.71.

The fast bowler was ruled out of the Test series in South Africa due to an ankle injury, after being initially named in the squad (subject to fitness). He has not been picked in the squad for the first two Tests against England at home as well.

While sharing the video of his batting session on his Instagram handle, Shami captioned it:

“Hard work always pays off, whatever you do. #shami #mdshami #mdshami11 #practice.”

There were some rather interesting fan reactions to the clip shared by the cricketer who is more renowned for his bowling exploits.

“Shami bhai allrounder banke Hardik ka carrier kha jao,” (Take up Hardik’s place by becoming an all-rounder) one user wrote.

“Shami ready to replace Suryakumar Yadav in T20s,” another quipped with a laughter emoji.

“Hardik ki jagah Batting krne ab Shami Bhai Aayenge,” (Shami will now bat instead of Hardik) was the reaction of another user.

“Shami Bhai sab tu karloge toh apne batsman kya krenge,” (Shami, if you do everything, what will the batters do) a fan cheekily wondered.

Incidentally, both Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are also out of action due to their respective ankle injuries. The latter, in fact, underwent a surgery and shared a picture from his hospital bed on Wednesday.

Mohammed Shami’s batting record

While Shami has an excellent bowling record, having claimed 448 wickets in 188 international matches at an average of 26.06, he has made a few handy contributions with the willow as well for Team India.

In 64 Tests, he has scored 750 runs at an average of 12.09 with two half-centuries. The 33-year-old registered his highest Test score of 56* against England in the Lord’s in August 2021. He had earlier scored 51* against the same opponents in Nottingham in July 2014.

In ODIs, the right-arm pacer has scored 220 runs in 48 innings with a best of 25.

