“Ready for the World Cup” – Fans react as David Warner scores 56 off 34 in IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

David Warner starred with the bat in the third ODI between India and Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27.

The opener scored 56 runs off 34 balls, including four sixes and six fours. During his knock, he also shared a partnership of 78 runs with Mitchell Marsh for the opening wicket in just eight overs.

Warner was eventually dismissed off the first ball of the ninth over of Australia’s innings. The left-handed batter was caught behind by the wicketkeeper KL Rahul off Prasidh Krishna, who was hit for 19 runs by the batter in his previous over.

With his 56, Warner also completed three consecutive half-centuries against India ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. The 36-year-old loves playing against India, having scored 1174 runs in 25 ODIs, including three tons and nine half-centuries.

He will now look to deliver against India in the marquee ICC tournament next month. The two teams will lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) lauded David Warner for his consistency with the bat. One user wrote:

"Third successive fifty in the series for David Warner against India. He is now ready for the World Cup, what a player."

Here are some of the other reactions:

David Warner shines as Australia opt to bat

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat in the third ODI on Wednesday.

The visitors made five changes to their side as Cummins and Mitchell Marsh returned to the XI after being rested for the second ODI.

In addition, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell made their comeback after missing out on the first two ODIs. Tanveer Sangha made his debut.

Team India, on the other hand, also made a host of changes with regular captain Rohit Sharma, senior player Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav back in the side.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood.

