"Real uphill climb" - Former India captain’s frank take on Mohammad Shami’s future after pacer is not picked for IND vs AUS 2025 ODIs

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels that Mohammed Shami is unlikely to make a national comeback following his snub for the ODI series in Australia later this month. The cricketer-turned-commentator stressed that injuries (ankle and knee) over the last few years have marred the speedster’s chances, calling his return to his bowling prowess an 'uphill task'. He further paid his rich tributes to Shami for his contributions to Indian cricket.

Speaking to India Today on Saturday (October 4), the 76-year-old said:

“10:02 – Yes (Indian cricket has now gone past Shami). I think so. In Mohammed Shami’s case, it’s a real uphill climb for him; it’s very, very tough. You know, the injury he’s had doesn’t always help."

"For a fast bowler, having an ankle and a knee injury, and a back injury is never easy to recover from. And which is the reason why, perhaps you know, he’s not being considered, but what a great cricketer he has been for India. What a wonderful cricketer he’s been for India,” he added.

Shami played his last match for India at the 2025 Champions Trophy. He emerged as India’s joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Varun Chakaravarthy (nine scalps apiece). It was his second tournament after sustaining an ankle injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he emerged as the highest wicket-taker with 24 wickets in seven matches. Overall, he has scalped 206 wickets in 108 ODIs at an economy rate of 5.58, including six five-wicket hauls.

“He’s not played a lot of cricket” – BCCI chief selector on Mohammed Shami

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar recently said that Mohammed Shami has not played enough games in domestic cricket to be picked in the national side. The 47-year-old said (via EPSNcricinfo):

“He's not played a lot of cricket. In the last two-three years, I think he's played one match for Bengal and one match in the Duleep Trophy. So, as a performer, we know what he can do. But, he will need to play something.”

The 35-year-old recently bagged one wicket for the East Zone in the 2025 Duleep Trophy match against the North Zone. He also had a below-par IPL season with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), managing six wickets in nine games.

