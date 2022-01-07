"It was really interesting the way he tried to attack Nathan Lyon" - Mike Hussey lauds Jonny Bairstow after SCG ton

Ex-Aussie batter Michael Hussey has heaped praised Jonny Bairstow after the Englishman smashed a fighting unbeaten century on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test. The former left-hander pointed out that Bairstow's onslaught against Nathan Lyon got his innings, which ended at 103*, going.

Things were looking gloomy for the Poms when they lost four wickets in the morning session. However, the duo of Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes steadied the ship and provided a resilient response. The duo stitched together a 128-run stand before Lyon trapped the left-hander in front.

Bairstow, on the other hand, stuck to one end and put on a gutsy show and clobbered eight boundaries and three sixes en route to his seventh Test ton.

Mike Hussey, who reviewed the day's play with Cricbuzz, was quick to commend Bairstow's performance. Hussey said:

"It was really interesting the way he tried to attack Nathan Lyon and put him under pressure. That sort of got his innings going. And he was running out of time at the end of the day but, thankfully, got there right at the last over. It has given England a bit of a chance in this Test match."

Hussey explained that the partnership between Bairstow and Stokes turned the tide for England and added:

"It looked like Australia would beat England and take a massive lead. The way Stokes and Bairstow built that partnership, it just turned the tide. It was a magnificent effort by Bairstow, he totally deserved the 100 in the end."

"It was amazing how many batsmen took blows to their hands" - Mike Hussey

The English batters were once again put to the test by the Australian bowling unit, who displayed their aggression. Bairstow was at one point hit on the thumb by a scorching Pat Cummins delivery.

While acknowledging how the English batters took blows and managed to 'counterpunch' along the way, Hussey said:

"It was amazing how many batsmen took blows on their hands throughout this Test. There's definitely some uneven bounce there, especially when the ball is hard. The way Bairstow stuck at it. He was getting hit all over the hand, all over the body."

Hussey added:

"A particularly nasty one hit Bairstow's thumb and I feared the first but, thankfully, it looks like it was not broken and he was able to continue and it was just a fighting innings. He really counterpunched along the way. It was great to watch."

England closed the day on 258-7, still trailing Australia by 158 runs with three wickets still remaining. It will be interesting to see how the 32-year-old will fare alongside the tailenders on a Day 4 Sydney turf.

