"Really liking the look of New Zealand" - Steve O'Keefe backs Kiwis to end India's unbeaten run in 2023 World Cup

Former Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe reckons New Zealand are the team to stop the Indian juggernaut in the 2023 World Cup. The former left-arm spinner believes that the Kiwis have all bases covered heading into their clash against India on Sunday, October 22.

The Men in Blue have steamrolled every opposition thus far. Although Rohit Sharma and Co. struggled slightly against Australia in Chennai due to the moving ball, they eventually romped home by six wickets. They then beat Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh with consummate ease. With New Zealand also unbeaten, it promises to be an epic contest in Dharamshala.

Speaking on SEN 1170 The Run Home, O'Keefe stated that New Zealand have an excellent side, given everyone has stepped up at some point.

"I’m really liking the look of New Zealand, I think they’ve got all basis covered," he said. "Sometimes it’s not the usual suspects that are getting the job done for them, its different people getting it done at different moments. They had Mitchell Santner take a ‘fifer’ early in the tournament, they’ve had their quicks come and been able blasts sides out with their pace."

Despite Kane Williamson missing three out of four matches, keeper-batter Tom Latham has stepped up as an astute leader. The Kiwis were in danger of collapsing against Afghanistan after losing wickets in clumps in the middle overs. However, Latham and Glenn Phillips built a solid partnership to help their side reach a decent score.

"They’ve got seven or eight proper bowling options" - Steve O'Keefe on New Zealand

Steve O'Keefe played nine Tests for Australia. (Credits: Twitter)

O'Keefe also pointed out that New Zealand have ample bowling options and praised pace spearhead Trent Boult for continuing to improve despite taking over 200 ODI scalps. The 38-year-old said:

"Trent Boult has developed a new knuckleball, these guys who have taken 200 wickets, like Boult, he’s still learning new balls. They’ve got a left-arm variation, they’ve got two left-arm finger spinners, Glenn Phillips who was a wicket-keeper now bowls off-spin and is picking up wickets. I look at that team, they’ve got seven or eight proper bowling options and their batters, guys who have had to step in when Kane Williamson has been injured have done really well."

The Kiwis famously ended India's 2019 World Cup campaign, knocking them out in the semi-final.