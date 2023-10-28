"Really unfair to start a witch-hunt" - Mickey Arthur after Pakistan's 4th defeat in 2023 World Cup

Pakistan cricket team's director Mickey Arthur has requested the public against launching any 'witch hunt' on the captain and the think tank after their latest defeat in the 2023 World Cup. The former head coach believes that the effort put by the team is second to none.

Pakistan suffered their 4th consecutive loss in the 2023 World Cup, going down to South Africa on Friday at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Babar Azam and co. made 270 as the Proteas crossed the line with 1 wicket and 16 balls to spare in a nailbiting finish to the match.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Arthur admitted that defeats inevitably forces people to point fingers at the team. However he requested fans to recognize the efforts they put in.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said:

"They're going to be blaming everybody, don't worry. It's just the way of the world. It's really unfair to start a witch-hunt, certainly on Babar Azam, on Inzi [chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq], on our coaches, on the management team. What I do know is the boys have tried and the effort of the coaching staff, the effort of the players has been first-class. If they would see that the amount of effort that the players and staff put in, they would be amazed."

Babar and Saud Shakeel made fifties today, while Shadab Khan also contributed a 36-ball 43 to lift Pakistan to 270. While Pakistan reduced the Proteas to 9 wickets down, they lacked the required penetration in the middle overs.

"We were under-par in terms of the runs" - Mickey Arthur

Shaheen Shah Afridi took 3 wickets. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Arthur praised his team's bowling performance of the competition in Friday's game, but lamented his team's lack of form. The 55-year-old added:

"Tonight, I thought was our best bowling performance of the competition. I thought we bowled really well, but I still thought we were under-par in terms of the runs that we had. We haven't put the perfect game together yet. It hasn't been for lack of effort, hasn't been for lack of trying, but we just haven't got enough players in form at the minute, particularly with the bat."

Pakistan have 3 more matches left in the 2023 World Cup against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England.