“Recently had my stitches removed” - Mohammed Shami shares update on recovery progress post surgery 

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has shared an update on his recovery progress following a successful heel operation on his Achilles tendon he underwent towards the end of last month. Sharing some pictures on his social media handle account, he revealed that he recently had his stitches removed.

Shami has been out of action since the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, a tournament in which he was the leading wicket-taker, with 24 scalps in seven matches at a stupendous average of 10.71. On February 26, he confirmed, through a post on his official social media handles, that he had undergone a heel operation to repair his Achilles tendon.

On Wednesday, March 13, he shared an update on his recovery following surgery. While uploading some images to his social media handle, he wrote:

“Hello everyone! I wanted to provide an update on my recovery progress. It has been 15 days since my surgery, and I recently had my stitches removed. I am thankful for the advancements I have achieved and looking forward to the next stage of my healing journey. 🙌.”

Shami was initially named in the Indian squad for the two-match Test series in South Africa. However, his availability was subject to clearance from the BCCI medical team. The 33-year-old was subsequently declared unfit and ruled out of the series.

On Tuesday, March 12, the BCCI posted an official medical and fitness update on Shami, Rishabh Pant and Prasidh Krishna. The official update on the fast bowler read:

“The fast bowler successfully underwent surgery on February 26th, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the upcoming TATA IPL 2024.”

The right-arm pacer represents Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL. He is in fact the franchise’s leading wicket-taker, having claimed 48 scalps in 33 matches at an average of 21.04 and a strike rate of 15.75.

Glenn McGrath recently advised Mohammed Shami to take a leaf out of James Anderson’s book

While sharing his thoughts on Shami’s fitness issues, Aussie fast bowling legend Glenn McGrath recently urged the Indian pacer to seek inspiration from England great James Anderson. Stating that fast bowlers need to adapt their training modules as they get older, McGrath was quoted as saying by PTI:

"It's tough, but the one thing that bowlers like him (Shami) possess is experience. He's been around for a long time and is an exceptional bowler. But, as you get older, you still need motivation to train hard, prepare and get out there and perform. Look at someone like James Anderson, who is 41, taking 700 Test wickets and still bowling well.”

An experienced campaigner, Shami has represented India in 64 Tests, 101 ODIs and 23 T20Is, claiming 229, 195 and 24 wickets, respectively.