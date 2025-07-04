Record Alert: Harry Brook & Jamie Smith break Rishabh Pant & Ravindra Jadeja’s massive partnership record at Edgbaston in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

England batters Harry Brook and Jamie Smith achieved a massive milestone after sharing a 200-plus partnership on Day 3 of the second Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday, July 4. The duo went past India’s Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja (222) for the highest-ever sixth wicket partnership at the venue in Tests. They achieved the record following their individual centuries to resurrect England’s first innings after the hosts lost half their side for 84.

Ad

The highest sixth wicket partnership in Birmingham (in Tests) [via ESPNcricinfo]

Harry Brook and Jamie Smith – 223* in 2025

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja – 222 in 2022

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja – 203 in 2025

Overall, the highest sixth wicket Test partnership record is held by England captain Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow, who stitched together 399 against South Africa at Cape Town in 2016.

India look clueless as Harry Brook and Jamie Smith turn the tide for England on Day 3

The India bowling unit looked clueless as Harry Brook and Jamie Smith helped England fight back after losing Joe Root and skipper Ben Stokes early on Day 3. The duo has already stitched a 240+ partnership for the sixth wicket.

Ad

Trending

At the time of writing, the hosts were 325/5 after 64.2 overs, with Smith and Brook batting on 150 and 117, respectively. Mohammed Siraj has been the leading wicket-taker for India, bagging three wickets.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Asked to bat first, the tourists posted 587 in their first innings. Shubman Gill played a marathon 269-run knock off 387 balls, comprising three maximums and 30 fours. Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal also contributed 89 and 87, respectively. Meanwhile, Shoaib Bashir starred with the ball for England with three scalps.

Ben Stokes-led England are leading India in the five-match series by a 1-0 margin. They chased down 371 against the Men in Blue, winning the series opener by five wickets at Headingley.

Follow the live score and updates from the 2nd Test between England and India 2025 here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news