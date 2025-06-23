Record Alert: Rishabh Pant eclipses MS Dhoni for huge record during ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Rishabh Pant achieved a massive milestone against England during the second innings on Day 4 of the opening Test in Leeds on Monday, June 23. During his second century of the match, the southpaw eclipsed former India captain MS Dhoni for the most runs by a visiting wicketkeeper in England. The 27-year-old took five fewer innings to achieve the landmark.

Pant achieved the milestone when he reached 89 during the 63rd over of India’s second innings. He took a single off Brydon Carse to go past Dhoni for the above record.

Most runs by visiting wicketkeeper in England [Via Sportingnews]

Rishabh Pant – 808 in 18 innings MS Dhoni – 778 in 23 innings Rod Marsh – 773 in 35 innings

Later, with his century, Pant also became the first Indian batter to score a hundred in each innings of a Test match in England. He also became only the second designated wicketkeeper after Zimbabwe legend Andy Flower with centuries in both innings of a Test match.

Hundreds in each innings by a designated wicketkeeper [Via Cricbuzz]

Andy Flower 142 & 199* vs SA in Harare 2001 Rishabh Pant 134 & 118 vs Eng in Headingley 2025

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul centuries leave England in a spot of bother on Day 4 of the opening Test

Centuries from Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul ensured India were in command against England on Day 4 of the opening Test. The duo shared a 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket to recover the tourists from 92/3. Pant eventually perished for 118 runs off 140 balls, smashing three tons and 15 boundaries during his entertaining knock.

At Lunch on Day 4, India were 298/4 after 75 overs in their second innings, with Rahul (120 off 227) and Karun Nair (4 off 12) at the crease. The visitors have stretched their lead to 304.

Brydon Carse has emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the hosts, dismissing first innings centurions Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Shubman Gill for single-digit scores.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.

